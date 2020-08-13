Uttar Pradesh On High Alert Ahead Of Independence Day; Security Amped Along Nepal Border

Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert and a strict vigil is being maintained in the districts bordering Nepal, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Senior police officials in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) will patrol in sensitive districts while additional police force will be deployed in public places.

Moreover, district police chiefs have been ordered to step up security measures and inspection in sensitive areas under their jurisdiction. Traffic would be restricted in the bordering Delhi from Thursday and will continue till August 15 midnight, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and order).

The DGP has instructed the district police chiefs to conduct security drills and carry out checking at bus stations, railway stations and district borders. They have also been directed to closely monitor social networking websites. Camping in districts around Ayodhya will continue.

ADG Ashutosh Pandey will camp in Amethi, ADG Ashok Kumar will be in Gonda, ADG Ram Kumar in Bahraich, IG Vijay Bhushan in Barabanki, IG Vijay Prakash in Sultanpur, IG A K Rai will patrol in Basti, IG Piyush Mordia in Ambedkar Nagar, DIG Chandra Prakash in Maharajganj, and DIG R. K. Bharadwaj Siddhartha Nagar.

Traffic Advisory issued in Delhi

Heavy and medium-range goods carriers will not be allowed entry into Delhi via Noida from 11 pm on Wednesday till 11 am on Thursday and again on Friday and Saturday for the same time period, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday and the Independence Day parade on Friday in the national capital, the district traffic police said in an advisory. "Please use alternative routes to Delhi during the restricted period in order to avoid inconvenience," the police said. The Delhi Police had earlier announced similar restrictions and diversions in view of the Independence Day programmes.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 350 Delhi Police personnel who will be part of the guard of honour at Red Fort on Independence Day have been quarantined as a precautionary measure, officials said on Sunday. These officials of the force of all ranks -- from a constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police -- have been quarantined at a newly built police colony in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

