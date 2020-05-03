Uttarakhand To Strictly Impose Lockdown 3.0 Guidelines Laid By MHA In Combating COVID-19

As phase two of the lockdown culminates on Sunday and the nation is gearing up for lockdown 3.0. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government is ensuring that the lockdown guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are stringently followed. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has directed state officials to ensure proper implementation of new lockdown guidelines issued by the MHA.

"The state government should ensure that during the extended lockdown period from May 4, the business and commercial establishments operate only between 7 am and 4 pm," Singh wrote.

"Central government offices, banks and private establishments should be operational between 10 am and 4 pm. Social distancing and cleanliness should be maintained in the offices," he added.

The district magistrates have been directed to ensure that no non-essential services are allowed to be functioned between 4 pm to 7 am during the extended lockdown which will go on till May 17.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has declared Haridwar district, a red zone, Dehradun and Nainital districts are orange zones and the rest of the districts are classified under the green zone in Uttarakhand. The lockdown that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 was extended to May 3. MHA on May 1 announced the extension of lockdown by another two weeks starting from May 4.

Uttarakhand has reported a negligible number of COVID-19 positive cases as compared to other states. The state's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 59, of which 39 have been cured and discharged. In what can be termed as a great success, the state has not recorded a single death till date, according to MoHFW.

