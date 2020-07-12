Vikas Dubey Case: UP Govt Constitutes Inquiry Commission; Seeks Report Within 2 Months

Amid intense criticism from the opposition, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Vikas Dubey case. The Commission, with its headquarters in Kanpur, will comprise retired Justice SK Aggarwal. The investigation will be wide in its scope, including the brutal killing of the 8 police personnel on the intervening night of July 2, the death of Dubey's associates and the encounter of the dreaded gangster.

The Commission has been directed to submit a report within two months. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 10 had demanded an inquiry into the entire Kanpur scandal by a sitting judge. She reckoned that the kin of the murdered policemen would not get justice until the people backing Dubey are exposed.

What is the Kanpur encounter?

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on Thursday morning, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team.

Vikas Dubey killed

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter in which dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed earlier in the day. Mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident.

Thereafter, 5 police personnel in the vehicle carrying Dubey were seriously injured due to the impact of the accident. Seizing this opportunity, the STF revealed that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel and ran away on a different road. When the second government vehicle ferrying policemen reached the spot, the injured STF personnel apprised them of the situation. As they started chasing Dubey, he fired at them. According to the STF, the personnel made every attempt to arrest him alive. However, he was hit by bullets fired by the police in self-defence. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead.

