Vikas Dubey Encounter: UP STF Releases Press Note, Says 'police Tried To Nab Him Alive'

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter in which dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed earlier in the day. Mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident.

Thereafter, 5 police personnel in the vehicle carrying Dubey were seriously injured due to the impact of the accident. Seizing this opportunity, the STF revealed that the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel and ran away on a different road. When the second government vehicle ferrying policemen reached the spot, the injured STF personnel apprised them of the situation. As they started chasing Dubey, he fired at them. According to the STF, the personnel made every attempt to arrest him alive. However, he was hit by bullets fired by the police in self-defence. The doctors at the government hospital declared him dead.

STF issues press note in #VikasDubey encounter matter. "A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took sudden turn leading to accident...Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retalitaed in self-defence..." pic.twitter.com/iOXaXv8vno — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

The Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on Thursday morning, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team.

Congress demands probe by a sitting judge

Reacting on Dubey's encounter, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra flayed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Maintaining that criminals such as Dubey enjoyed a free pass in UP, she alleged that they received protection from those in power. Thereafter, she demanded an inquiry into the entire Kanpur scandal by a sitting judge. She reckoned that the kin of the murdered policemen would not get justice until the people backing Dubey are exposed.

