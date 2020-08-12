Violence Breaks Out In Bengaluru Over FB Post; MLA's House & Police Station Vandalised

On Tuesday night, violence broke out in Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra area after a mob gathered outside the house of a Congress MLA allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. They vandalised his house and set ablaze some vehicles. To control the situation, Police rushed to spot, but hundreds more gathered outside DJ Halli police station, and vandalised vehicles outside the police station, chanted slogans, and pelted stones. Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru police tweeted that it had to lathi-charged the mob, lob the tear gas to control them.

ಡಿ.ಜಿ ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆ.ಜಿ ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಠಾಣಾ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವು ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿಗಳಿಂದ ಅಹಿತಕರ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಜರುಗಿದ್ದು, ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣದಲ್ಲಿಡಲು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಲಾಠಿ ಚಾರ್ಜ್, ಅಶ್ರುವಾಯು ಮತ್ತು ಗುಂಡನ್ನು ಪ್ರಯೋಗಿಸಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, (1/2) — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 11, 2020

Two persons have died

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday morning that two persons have died and around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in violence. He also said that Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru further added that 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. He has appealed people to cooperate and maintain peace.

Karnataka: Visuals from Bengaluru's DJ Halli Police Station area where violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media post.



Two people died & around 60 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence in Bengaluru, according to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. pic.twitter.com/QsAALZycs0 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, taking note of the situation, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants."

