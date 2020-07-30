Kejriwal Meets Delhi L-G After Rejecting Lawyers Listed To Represent Police In Riots Cases

As the Delhi government rejected the proposed list of lawyers to represent Delhi Police on the cases related to the riots in February, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal's Cabinet rejected a panel of lawyers proposed by the city police to argue riots cases in the Supreme Court and the High Court and demanded a change for a 'fair and impartial trial'.

As the issue raises yet another point of confrontation between the L-G and the Delhi government, sources said that the meeting between L-G and Delhi CM lasted for only 20 minutes. Though the two discussed the dispute around the lawyer panel proposed by the Delhi Police, it is unknown if a solution has been found.

Delhi Cabinet led by Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal dismisses the panel of advocates appointed to represent Delhi Police in Delhi riots case.



Delhi cabinet directs Home Dept to appoint the best lawyers for a fair and impartial trial. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 28, 2020

Lt Governor writes to Kejriwal

The confrontation on the matter came as Delhi Police sent its list of lawyers to represent them in 85 cases and special public prosecutors were appointed by the L-G in June to investigate 24 cases of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per sources, in a meeting between Baijal and Sisodia through video conference, the difference of opinion arose and the matter could not be resolved.

Earlier on July 19, Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to decide within a week on the Delhi Police's proposal recommending the names of six senior advocates for representing them in 85 cases of riots in Northeast Delhi. In the letter, Baijal said that acting Home Minister Manish Sisodia did not agree to the Delhi Police proposal despite the force providing detailed justification for it. The lieutenant governor also said that he had called the file pertaining to the matter for perusal on July 14 under Rule of 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR). Baijal added that he had requested the home minister to reconsider his decision and agree to the proposal of the Delhi Police. He then asked the CM to take the decision within a week.

READ | Delhi riots: Court dismisses ex-AAP neta Tahir Hussain's plea alleging 'fake' FIR by cops

Statement by L-G's office

In a statement issued after Sisodia rejected the proposal, Baijal said that these cases involved large scale communal violence and require careful handling in view of the gravity and deep impact on the society. "We are committed to ensure that the guilty in the Riot cases are awarded the strictest punishment as per law. It was therefore felt that a dedicated team of prosecutors is needed and senior law officers/senior advocates/advocates may also be appointed as special public prosecutors to ensure that the cases are handled properly and in a focussed manner," the statement said.

The statement added: "Therefore, there is no reason to imagine that the public prosecutors appointed would not perform their duty fearlessly and impartially as the officers of the court. We have full faith in the judicial process and we are committed to ensuring that the guilty in the riot cases are awarded the strictest punishment as per law."

READ | Delhi Riots case: Another witness threatened; files complaint with Uttarakhand police

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.

READ | Delhi riots: Police probe reveals accused Khalid Saifi met Zakir Naik in Malaysia

READ | Delhi riots: Third chargesheet filed, 12 arrested for burning of 20-yr old Dilbar Negi