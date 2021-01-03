'Wanted Amarinder Singh Dead' Poster Surfaces In Punjab's Mohali; Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, "Wanted Amarinder Singh Dead" poster surfaced in Punjab's Mohali on January 2. The Punjab Police have registered a case against unidentified persons. In the poster, the miscreants have announced a reward of 'Rs $10 lakh' for killing Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The poster was first spotted near the traffic signal at Mohali's Sector 66/67. The poster also included a picture of the Punjab CM and an email-id for contacting.

In action against this, a case has been registered against the unknown persons under Sections 504, 506, 120 B, 34 of the IPC and 3, 4 and 5 of the Punjab Protection of Defacement of Property Ordinance Act at the Phase 11 police station. CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned.

Punjab Police has also said that the issue of pasting inappropriate posters or signboards have been rampant in Mohali in the past few days. Earlier, a pro-Khalistani poster was spotted in Mohali urging people to unfurl Khalistani flag. Moreover, radical group Sikhs for Justice had a few months ago released a video and pasted posters promising iPhone 12 for all those who wave the Khalistani flag and make a graffiti of the same on walls of educational institutions.

Punjab CM vs Governor

The Punjab CM has been targeted at a time when he is embroiled in a war-of-words with the Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and during the ongoing farmers' protest. On Saturday, Singh hit out at Governor Badnore for summoning the state DGP and Chief Secretary over the vandalism of Jio Network towers. He called the move 'a vicious game-plan of the BJP' to undermine the peaceful agitation of the farmers. Asking the Punjab Governor to summon him instead, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Governor should have taken up the matter directly with him as he was the custodian of the Home Portfolio.

Farmers' protest

Meanwhile, farmers union are set of the next round of talks on January 4. They have announced that they will hold a tractor parade - 'tractor Kisan Parade' - in Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met. From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre has so far agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Maintaining that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children given the chilly winter season. Meanwhile, the unions rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws.

