"We Stand With Indian Army" Chorus Rages On At North East Protest

"We might have facial similarities with Chinese people but we are Indians and we stand with the Indian army", was the chorus at the protest organised by Voice of Northeast in Delhi over killings of the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese counterpart in Galwan Valley.

Across India, people are outraged, clarion call Being made to boycott Chinese manufactured goods, Chinese phone and television sets are being broken in several places. Similar outrage was witnessed at the protest by people of Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura, who came together seeking justice for the martyrs' family.

"We support our army, we are infuriated with our Chinese counterpart so much so that despite COVID 19 outbreak and no police permission, we are stepping out to register our protest today. The brutality witnessed in Galwan Valley is completely unacceptable. We want our government to not stay quiet anymore,rather give a befitting reply," said Le Koi Na, a protester from Manipur.

At the same venue, Delhi police along with paramilitary personnel's were present to stop these protesters from marching towards the Chinese embassy as was the initial plan of the "Voice of Northeast" protesters. Police was heard saying, " we understand the cause of the protest buy since during pandemic, no social gathering is allowed especially in the central part of Delhi where section 144 is still prevalent, we request the protesters to finish off the protest in few minutes and then disperse from the area". The protest was allowed for fifteen minutes, after that the cops dispersed the protesters immediately.

Khulna from Manipur, who was leading the protest in response to dispersal said, " we will cooperate with police, we will also continue similar protests in upcoming days. We cannot tolerate the blood that has been shed on the Indian side. We want justice."

Meanwhile, Major General Abhijit Bapat, GOC, 3 Infantry Division, led the Indian team at the talks with his Chinese counterpart at Patrolling Point-14 in the Galwan Valley. The fourth round of talks is scheduled today.

According to a statement issued by Army, the meeting held was fruitful and the deadlock of the past three days was broken. Both sides, agreed on certain issues and further developments are expected as may more meetings happen.

