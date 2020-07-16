West Bengal BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Death Of Leader Bapi Ghosh Due To Scuffle

In a massive development, West Bengal BJP on Thursday, alleged that Trinamool Congress goons had killed a BJP leader - Bapi Ghosh from Bengal's Krishnanagar area in Nadia district. Slamming Ghosh's death, BJP alleged that 'Democracy was getting mangled in daylight' in Bengal. This incident comes two days after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal.

Sources state that Ghosh was allegedly injured after he had a fight with miscreants on Tuesday. Following the fight, he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Ghosh was a TMC worker before he joined BJP, report sources.

On Monday, Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body was sent for post-mortem. The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later, however, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after post mortem.

Amid demands for CBI enquiry by BJP, the party carried out multiple protests in front of police stations throughout Bengal on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the state-run CID arrested a person named Niloy Singha in the case. The arrest made on Wednesday morning was based on a chit found in the deceased's pocket with Singha and one other person's name on it.

Countering BJP's claims, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien called on President Ram Nath Kovind to hand over CM Mamata Banerjee's letter on Roy's death. In the letter, the CM mentioned that the government has taken all necessary actions immediately for a comprehensive investigation. She stated that it did not appear to be a political case as being projected by the BJP. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.