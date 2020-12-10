West Bengal Police Issues Statement On Security Lapse During BJP Chief JP Nadda's Visit

Issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police has affirmed that the BJP chief reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

"BJP national president JP Nadda reached safely at venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically & suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy Everyone is safe and the situation is peaceful. The matter is being investigated to find out actual happenings," the West Bengal statement reads.

READ | JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

The BJP chief, who has been campaigning intensively in Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, inaugurated 9 BJP offices and has confidently asserted that the saffron party will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government. The horrific incident on Thursday noon took place when Nadda was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers. Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack.

READ | Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit

Home Ministry orders probe

Soon after the incident, the Union Home Ministry ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda. Earlier in the day, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had written to the Home Minister Amit Shah alleging no presence of police at JP Nadda's events on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Ghosh also said that it is condemnable that a ruling party is behaving in such a manner with another ruling party. BJP leader Mukul Roy said that TMC goons are beating BJP supporters and there is no law and order in West Bengal.

READ | Before WB Polls, CM Mamata Increases Dearness Allowance & Promises Tablets To Students

Meanwhile, TMC supporters allegedly attempted to show black flags to BJP national president Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at the Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. About 50 people tried to wave black flags from the spot located some distance away from the newly opened office.

READ | Attempts To Show Black Flags To BJP National President Nadda In City

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats' on Thursday, Nadda said that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".