JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked & Vijayvargiya's Windows Shattered; Shah Dials West Bengal DGP

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah has dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

'TMC goons beat up BJP workers': Vijayvargiya

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at South 24 Paraganas https://t.co/H6FFf2G8WD pic.twitter.com/KSVIhDzUN8 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end: BJP President JP Nadda at South 24 Paraganas #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/iufGrQQIgt — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also tweeted that his car was attacked. "One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!! God save our lives!! Mamata Banerjee is this democracy??' Patra wrote.

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda.

Nadda campaigns in Mamata's constituency

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

