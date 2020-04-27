Woman Gangraped By Three Men In A Rajasthan Quarantine Center; Accused Arrested By Police

Even amid the nationwide lockdown, crimes against women have not stopped. While the country fights the Covid pandemic, a woman was allegedly gangraped by three persons on April 24 in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district at a government school campus which had been turned into a quarantine center.

The 40-year-old victim was set upon by the three accused at a government primary school campus in Barrakhandi amid the lockdown. The police have registered a case against the accused who have been arrested.

According to information received the woman had gone to Rajasthan's Dausa district but got stranded on her way back as the lockdown came into effect, which rendered her stuck at Sawai Madhopur for the last 30 days.

On April 23, the victim left Sawai Madhopur for her home in Jaipur. It was on the way that she entered into Barrakhandi village and was housed at a government school-turned-quarantine center by the local head constable, where she was later gangraped by the three accused who are residents of a nearby village.

DSP Partha Sharma said the victim lodged a complaint on Friday. A case was then registered against the three accused, Lakhan Ragar (20), Kamal Kharwal (30) and Hrishikesh Meena (25). The police arrested the three and presented them in the court. The three accused have been sent to jail.

The head constable who got the woman to the quarantine center with the help of two teachers is also accused of leaving the woman alone among 40 other men in the school premises without security deployment.

