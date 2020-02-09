The Debate
Women Allegedly Assaulted At DU’s Gargi College, Congress Blames 'right-wing Groups'

Law & Order

In a shocking incident on Saturday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
gargi college

In a shocking incident on Saturday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie'. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, 8000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Notably, Gargi is a women's college and entry of men during the festival is only permissible if they have a valid ID card. However, students allege that due to laxity by the administration, non-teaching staff, police force, and the RAF, the influx of men continued without a valid pass and after the time allotted for outside students to enter.

JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh denies charges by Delhi Police, says 'no video shows me holding rod"

Moreover, the students also allege that they were not helped by their Principal Dr Promila Kumar. "Men stood in gangs and ogled at women, groped them, tried to feel them up, pushed them and touched them throughout the concert. Aggrieved students went to the principal to receive her apathy and insensitive comments. When the students tried to approach the principal wrt what was happening on the ground, she said that the students shouldn’t come to the fest if they felt unsafe," the statement by a student alleges. Meanwhile, the students have also planned a protest on February 10. 

DU students protest outside Arts faculty against amended Citizenship law

Congress blames "right-winged group"

When the initial reports of molestation on the campus came in, few students also alleged that the men were drunk, were affiliated to right-wing organisations, and were reportedly chanting Jai Shri Ram.  However, the college administration has yet to confirm the alleged incident. also Meanwhile, the Congress party's women's wing has condemned the attack but has jumped the guns to blame it on the right-winged group. "This cycle of violence and molestation of girls by a right-winged group is becoming far too common. The worst offenders of religion are usually the ones screaming God's name during the violence," the statement by the Congress said. Congress MP Sushmita Dev also asked individuals in the act to get away with it and no action is taken. 

Shaheen Bagh: Women protesters vote in batches to keep agitation alive

DU teachers oppose circular stopping appointment of ad-hoc teachers, gherao V-C office

Published:
