'To All The Women Out There, The Fight Has Just Begun’: Nirbhaya’s Lawyer Seema Kushwaha

Seven years and three months after the nation witnessed the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the convicts were finally hanged to death on March 20, 2020. Of course, the nation rejoiced because justice prevailed finally. Of course, the nation witnessed the struggle of Nirbhaya’s parents and their lawyer as every media house gave minute by minute details of the case. But will the nation really know what Nirbhaya's parents and her lawyer have gone through in the seven years of their battle as justice crawled to a snail's pace?

Now, two weeks after the rapists where hanged, Humans of Bombay has spoken to Seema Kushwaha - Nirbhaya's indomitable lawyer, who has shared her full side of the story, going back decades to the time when she was a child in a remote part of Uttar Pradesh when even surviving as a girl child was clouded by uncertainty, let alone being educated and becoming the lawyer who helped ensure that justice was delivered in one of the most heinous crimes to have besmirched this country.

Would the nation have witnessed the justice for Nirbhaya had Seema Kushwaha never stood up for the long and exhausting fight?

Over the course of six posts, Kushwaha expounds on myriad struggles, partially her own, and partly those that were encountered in the seven years since that horrific incident in Delhi. In the sixth and final post, she recounts the events of the last few hours before the hanging of the rapists - How the convicts' lawyer AP Singh went knocking at the Supreme Court yet again at midnight to the stall the hanging, made old arguments as the bench assembled and even attempted to bring the Coronavirus into play to delay the hanging.

On the eventual outcome, Kushwaha says that while she never met Nirbhaya in person, she still feels like she has a connection with her - as if Nirbhaya was her own sister. After the hanging of the convicts, Kushwaha says she received several threats, many so vile they mustn't be reproduced anywhere. Yet she is not bothered about those threats comments. What bothers her more is that ever since the hanging, she has also received more than 500 messages of women being subjected to brutality, rape and harassment yet not being able to seek justice.

It is to those women out there Seema says, 'We won't spare them, the fight has just begun'