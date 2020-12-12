Yogi Govt Moves SC Against Allahabad HC's Verdict Quashing Dr Kafeel's Khan NSA Detention

Challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, moved the Supreme court seeking reversal of the HC quashing detention of Dr.Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA). As per reports, the matter is likely to be listed before the Supreme Court on December 17. Dr. Kafeel Khan was released from a seven-month-long jail stint after Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under NSA for an alleged inflammatory speech.

Allahabad HC drops NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, orders his immediate release

Kafeel Khan's anti-CAA speech & HC verdict

Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, 2020, for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019. After being transferred to Mathura Jail from Aligarh, he was detained inspite of being granted bail, as NSA charges were slapped against him. Subsequently, the Allahabad HC ruled that Khan's speech not only gives a call for national unity but also does not show any effort to promote hatred or violence, rejecting grounds for detention under NSA.

"We are having no hesitation in concluding that neither detention of Dr. KafeelKhan under National Security Act, 1980 nor extension of the detention are sustainable in the eye of law," the division bench consisting of Justices Govind Mathur and Saumitra Dayal Singh said. "The order of detention dated 13th February 2020 passed by District Magistrate, Aligarh and confirmed by the State of Uttar Pradesh is set aside," the bench said. With Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assuring the Gorakhpur pediatrician a safe haven in Rajasthan, Khan and his family have now shifted to Rajasthan, fearing repercussions from the Yogi government - who had slapped the stringent NSA against him.

Dr. Kafeel Khan meets Priyanka Vadra after jail release; writes to UNHRC on 'NSA usage'

Who is Dr. Kafeel Khan?

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 30,005 new infections; caseload rises to 98,26,775

PM Modi's FICCI address: 'Govt committed to farmers' welfare'; urges pvt sector to invest