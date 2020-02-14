Yogi Govt Slaps NSA Against Dr. Kafeel Khan For Alleged Inflammatory Anti-CAA Speech

In a shocking development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday has slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on Gorakhpur-based pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan. The doctor who was granted bail on Monday by a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, is still in Mathura jail for allegedly making inflammatory statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) in December. The family had approached the CJM court to expedite his release from Mathura jail on Thursday but is yet to release from jail, as informed by his wife- Dr. Sabista Khan.

This is Dr Sabista Khan ... Dr kafeel Khan has been booked for NSA National Security Act by UP Police and administration ...Plz help us out @kunalkamra88 @anuragkashyap72 @kanhaiyakumar @ravishndtv @ReallySwara @anubhavsinha @abhisar_sharma #FreeDrKafeel — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) February 14, 2020

Suspended pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, when he arrived in the city to attend an anti-CAA protest. After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr. Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus as they believed Dr. Khan's presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city.

Police claimed that Khan had made inflammatory statements on December 12 last year during the protest near Bab e Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of more than 600 students. The official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR against Khan mentions that Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav was also present during the speech at AMU.

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

