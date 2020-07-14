Chennai: YouTuber Booked For Defaming Hindu Gods, Cartoonist Arrested For Retaliating

Admin and presenter of a YouTube channel named 'Karuppar Kootam' has been booked for allegedly making derogatory videos and defaming Hindu gods and attacking the sentiments of Hindus by representing the Hindu gods in bad light.

Based on the complaint filed by BJP, Central crime branch of Chennai police have booked a person named Surender Natrajan under various sections including sec 153,153(A)(1)(a), 295(p),505(1)(b), 505(2) of IPC for creating a rift between groups by defaming and allegedly representing the Hindu gods in bad shape which affects the sentiments of the religion.

Being an atheist, Surender Natrajan has been posting many videos criticising certain religious practices. But the recent video that he posted has sparked major controversy since he made derogatory remarks about Lord Murugan and also about 'Kandha Shasti Kavasam', which is a hymn and portrays the characteristics and feature of Lord Murugan. He has also posted videos about the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata which created a major uproar in social media.

Similarly, a cartoonist named Varma was arrested by Vizhupuram district. Police on Monday charged him under the same sections for portraying Prophet Mohammed in a bad light, as an act of retaliation against the 'Karuppar Kootam' group who made derogatory videos about Hindu gods. In a Facebook post, Varma warned the Muslims to not support the Karuppar Kootam group and asked them to distance themselves from the people who were helping the anti-Hindu atheist groups, else he will release a picture of Prophet Mohammed and said he will not take responsibility for the religious conflict which will arise after that.

Based on the complaint by former MLA Jawahirulla, cartoonist Varma was booked under the same acts similar to Surender Natrajan. However, the right-wing supporters are demanding the arrest of Surender Natarajan as cartoonist Varma is already been arrested by the cops.

