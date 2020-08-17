100 Congress Netas Wrote To Sonia Gandhi; Want Leadership Change & CWC Polls: Sacked Jha

Suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha in a big revelation on Monday said that about 100 Congress leaders, including MPs, had written a letter to interim President Sonia Gandhi expressing distress at the state of affairs within the party. The Congress leaders had allegedly in their letters demanded a change in the political leadership within the party, asking for transparent elections in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Congress leaders express dissent

In recent times, more and more leaders within the Congress fold are coming forward raising questions on the state of the grand-old party. Last week, party MP Manish Tewari said that the problem of India is the absence of viable Opposition, suggesting a series of changes to revive the party.

Batting for organisational change in the party, Tewari - considered a loyalist of the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi - said that uncertainty at the top must end. While he lashed out at younger people of the party, both naming and shaming them for not aligning to the ideological core of Congress, he proclaimed that the grand-old party needs to 'revisit its position on secularism'.

Showdown in Congress party's virtual meeting

Earlier this month, Congress party’s top leadership came to blows over a heated video-conferencing meeting wherein two sitting Congress MPs lambasted the party’s senior national leadership and, in particular, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for the dismal electoral performances of 2014 and 2019.

Sources had told Republic World that Congressmen and Rajya Sabha MPs KC Venugopal and Rajiv Satav - said to be a close circle of Rahul Gandhi spoke out aggressively against Manmohan Singh’s leadership in UPA II in the virtual meeting of the Congress party.

