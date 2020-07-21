Sanjay Jha Slams Gehlot For 'useless Pilot' Remark, Calls It Cong's New Political Culture

Suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his remark on Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Taking to Twitter, he said that Gehlot's remark is 'crude, coarse and cheap.' Terming his (Gehlot) statement as 'repugnant', Jha said that there is a new political culture of 'vulgar vicious trolling' in the Congress, adding that it is not the same party that he had joined.

READ | Sacked Pilot camp MLA accuses Gehlot of misusing power, says 'we exposed his wrongdoings'

Ashok Gehlot’s crude, coarse and cheap language against Sachin Pilot is repugnant. And condemnable.



The new political culture of vulgar vicious trolling in the party is not the Congress I joined. #Shame — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 21, 2020

Earlier, Jha had questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on 'internal democracy.' He asked why was he (Jha) not served any show-cause notice or asked to explain his alleged 'anti-party remarks.' Addressing the Maharashtra Congress chief as 'Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat', he said that specific instances must be mentioned wherein he sabotaged the party-line.

READ | Rajasthan BJP chief criticises 'weak' Gehlot over 'his choice of words' for Sachin Pilot

Gehlot: 'Pilot was ineffective and useless'

Lashing out at his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work, while addressing the media in Jaipur. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected.

" Pilot was the Chief of Rajasthan for 7 years. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi trusted him a lot for 7 years. Congress made him deputy CM, PCC chief, Union minister, and MP at a very young age, but he conspired along with BJP for the last 6 months," he said adding, "He (Pilot) used to speak Hindi, English well and he impressed media. We knew that he was useless and ineffective, yet we respected him."

READ | Rajasthan: BSP-turned-Congress MLA accuses Sachin Pilot of offering him money to join BJP

Pilot hits back

Hitting out at CM Gehlot's 'ineffective and useless' comment, Pilot, said that such baseless allegations were done solely to malign him. Claiming that there were attempts to stifle his legitimate concerns against the party leadership, he said that he will take the strictest possible action against such an MLA - referring to CM Ashok Gehlot.

"I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility."



READ | CBI questions Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in Churu SHO suicide case