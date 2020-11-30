13 TDP MLAs Including Chandrababu Naidu Suspended For A Day Post Ruckus In AP Assembly

The first day of the winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as 13 TDP MLAs including party president N Chandrababu Naidu were suspended. Reportedly, they created a ruckus during a discussion on aid for farmers who lost their crops in the rains caused due to Cyclone Nivar. Naidu sat on the floor in front of the Speaker's podium when the treasury benches allegedly made fun of TDP's demand seeking compensation for the farmers. After being suspended from the House, the legislators led by Naidu sat on the steps outside the AP Assembly in protest against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Writing on Twitter, TDP stated, "Telugu Desam National Party President Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu sat at the entrance of the AP Assembly in protest against the AP Government's apathy towards thousands of farmers who have lost their everything due to Cyclone Nivar."

13 TDP MLAs including party's floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu suspended for one-day from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for ruckus during a discussion on help to farmers worst affected due to #CycloneNivar — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

TDP corners government in Assembly

Earlier in the day, the AP Assembly took up condolences of 17 personalities including former President Pranab Mukherjee and renowned singer SP Balasubramanyam. Soon, TDP legislators started raising slogans against the YSRCP government for their handling of the situation arising as a result of Cyclone Nivar. According to the former AP CM, the state government had failed to alert the farmers about the cyclone and demanded assistance for the farmers.

The leaders of the opposition party also called upon the AP government to respond to multiple issues such as alleged corruption in the new sand policy and the neglect of the Polavaram project. As per reports, TDP is expected to corner the treasury benches on crimes against Dalits, minorities and women, increase in property tax, failure to deal with the novel coronavirus, rise in prices of essential commodities, difficulties faced by teachers and cancellation of welfare schemes in the next few days. The Winter session of Parliament is likely to transact business for at least 5 days.

