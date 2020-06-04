Gujarat Assembly: 2 More Congress MLAs Resign; Total 7 Out Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Two more Congress MLAs from Karjan and Kaprada in Gujarat have resigned from their posts of MLA, and from the party on Thursday.

According to sources, the Congress MLA Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary have tendered their resignations from the Congress party and as MLAs. The speaker's office is yet to confirm this resignation. Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has refused to confirm any resignation letters crossing his desk.

However, this will mount the trouble for Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections where four seats from Gujarat are supposed to go into polling. Out of these, three were of the BJP and the other one of Congress.

Read: Cyclone Nisarga Not Expected To Make 'major Impact' In Gujarat, South A Concern: IMD

Read: 1,930 Tonnes Of Foodgrains Damaged In FY20: FCI

But now, if one looks at the arithmetics, it will become clear that since BJP lost some margin of seats in Gujarat Assembly elections of 2017, the Congress and BJP both will win two seats each. However, since the very beginning of March, there had been speculation of various Congress MLAs resigning and joining the BJP. It was quite confirmed when the BJP filed nominations of three candidates instead of two.

Since then, one after the other, several MLAs have resigned from their posts. All together now, seven MLAs from Karjan, Kaprada, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dhari, Dang, Abdasa had resigned which meant that Congress would not be able to win two seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.

This also means that the elections might not take place altogether and directly three seats might go to BJP and one to Congress. The Congress party, however, might have an inside rift as well since two candidates of their party are Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, both of whom had been eyeing for an RS seat nomination since a long time now.

Read: Gujarat's COVID-19 Count Up By 485 To 18,117; Deaths 1,222

Read: Congress MLAs Meet Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, DyCM Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls