Cyclone Nisarga Not Expected To Make 'major Impact' In Gujarat, South A Concern: IMD

Cyclone Nisarga is not expected to make a major impact in Gujarat, especially in Saurashtra, whereas the concern lies for districts in the south of the state, a senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Wednesday. The IMD has warned of heavy rains in south Gujarat districts and issued DWS2 (distant warning signal 2) for ports in north Gujarat and LCS3 (local cautionary signal 3) for ports in south Gujarat, the official said.

Dr. Jayant Sarkar of the IMD said, "The severe cyclonic storm has made the landfall south of Alibaug. We are not expecting a major impact in Gujarat, especially in Saurashtra. We are concerned about south Gujarat in places like Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Navsari and Valsad where there will be winds and rains. We are expecting wind speeds up to 60-80 kmph and in Surat, it will be around 60-70 kmph."

Rainfall with Gale wind

According to IMD, the south Gujarat region including districts like Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Surat will receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours. It forecasted that Gale wind with speed reaching 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely along and off Valsad and Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and.

Gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along and off Surat and Bharuch districts of south Gujarat is expected from June 3. Squally wind with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast on June 3. Ahead of landfall, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams conducted the evacuation of the population at Valsad.

