2022 UP Polls: Rajbhar Consolidates 'third Front'; Meets Chandrashekhar Azad For Alliance

Consolidating a new front against the BJP, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad met with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday, to talk about a possible alliance. SBSP has already reached out to Pragathisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to join his alliance 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' (BSM). The state's next elections will be held in the month of February-March 2022.

SBSP talks to Azad on joining alliance

Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliances with 'bigger parties' for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls

The UP third front

Rajbhar stated that AAP has invited him for talks and "we have invited AAP to be part of the morcha". "AAP leader Sanjay Singh has taken the proposal and will speak to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said. AAP has constantly hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, criticising its various schemes.

In November, Shivpal Yadav announced that his party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party will be allying with the Samajwadi Party. His nephew and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022. Yadav who has previously tied-up with Congress and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), has stated that he was open to adjusting estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with SP, offering him a cabinet seat. But after receiving no 'positive reaction' from Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav said that the PSP will not merge with any other party, but urged all 'socialist parties to ally'.

Later, AIMIM chief Asadudding Owaisi met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to stitch an alliance for the 2022 UP polls. "The two of us (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar and he) are sitting before you. We stand together and we'll work under his leadership," Owaisi said. Apart from AIMIM, AAP and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. The incumbent BJP now faces Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, AAP, JDU, BSM in 2022 polls.

2022 UP polls: Shivpal Yadav meets Owaisi ally SBSP after talks with nephew Akhilesh stall

2017 poll debacle

Amid these tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. BSP too has ruled out alliances, preferring to go solo in 2022 polls.

Shivpal Singh Yadav will join Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha: Om Prakash Rajbhar