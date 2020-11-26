3 More Leaders Quit Mehbooba Mufti's PDP; Lash Out At Party Ahead Of DDC Elections

In yet another setback to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), three more leaders have resigned from the party on Thursday. This comes after several other members have resigned from the Mehbooba Mufti-led party ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory scheduled for December.

'Second fiddle to NC'

The letter signed by party leaders Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh, and Pritam Kotwal states that the reason for their decision is due to the PDP's actions pertaining to the party's core principles. In addition, it has also alleged that the PDP has been 'hijacked by unscrupulous, communal elements with mysterious character'. The trio further said that the party leadership has given provocative and controversial statements that are contrary to the ideals set by PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Apart from this, they have also slammed the PDP for emerging as the 'B team of NC' by abandoning the agenda put forth by the party founder.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh & Pritam Kotwal resign from party



PDP Co-founder quits party

Earlier on November 14, PDP co-founder Muzaffar Beigh had also quit the party due to the differences over seat-sharing arrangements in the upcoming DDC polls. Reacting to Beigh's exit, party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was solely formed to safeguard the identity of people of J&K and not for 'petty electoral gains'. Bringing up the restoration of Article 370 and 35 A as a 'bigger cause', she said that there was no need to 'bicker over DDC elections'. Agreeing with Mufti, J&K PC's chief Sajad Lone said that 'statesmanship and magnanimity is still missing' from our polity.

After Beigh, 11 PDP leaders and their supporters had quit the party and joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. J&k BJP chief Ravinder Raina inducted the PDP leaders into the saffron party. Those who joined the BJP are PDP zonal president Sukhdev Singh; Subedar Gian Chand; Prithvi Raj Khokhar; Capt Ram Lal Choudhary; Bhagwan Dass; Tara Chand, Bachan Singh; Ajay Choudhary; Mohinder Singh; Sushil Kumar; and Dr Shadi Lal.

DDC elections in J&K

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory on November 12. The NC is contesting 21 of the 27 seats in the Kashmir valley, the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting four, while the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference (PC) will field candidates in two seats for the first phase. The alliance, however, did not reveal the names of the candidates contesting the first phase of the polls. While Congress was supposed to contest along with PAGD, BJP too has announced its list of candidates. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

