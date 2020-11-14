PDP Co-founder Muzaffar Beigh Quits Party Over 'seat-share Issues' With Mehbooba Mufti

In a major blow to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), founder member Muzaffar Beigh on Saturday, quit the party, conveying his decision to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti via telephone. Sources state that Beigh quit the party over differences over seat-sharing arrangements in the upcoming DDC polls. Beigh - co-founder of PDP - was conferred the Padma Bhushan, earlier this year, which has been a point of contention with senior PDP leaders. He will address a press conference on Sunday, regarding his quitting.

Reacting to Beigh's exit, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was solely formed to safeguard the identity of people of J&K and not for 'petty electoral gains'. Terming restoration of Article 370 and 35 A as a 'bigger cause', she said that there was no need to 'bicker over DDC elections'. Agreeing with Mufti, J&K PC's chief Sajad Lone said that 'statesmanship and magnanimity is still missing' from our polity.

PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K thats been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 14, 2020

I agree with every word and would further add that The reality as it exists is that statesmanship and magnanimity is still a missing trait in our polity. And the absence is being felt more than any other time. https://t.co/fzJDRdWmXL — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) November 14, 2020

PDP leaders quit

On 26 October, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa resigned from the party stating that some elements from within the party started pulling PDP and its leadership in different directions, in their resignation letter. The letter described some of Mufti's recent actions and utterances as "unpardonable" and "unforgettable". Recently, Mufti said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Soon after, PDP leaders - Sukhdev Singh; Subedar Gian Chand; Prithvi Raj Khokhar; Capt Ram Lal Choudhary; Bhagwan Dass; Tara Chand, Bachan Singh; Ajay Choudhary; Mohinder Singh; Sushil Kumar; and Dr Shadi Lal quit the party and joined BJP.

DDC elections announced

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union Territory on Thursday. The NC is contesting 21 of the 27 seats in the Kashmir valley, the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, is contesting four, while the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference (PC) will field candidates in two seats for the first phase. The alliance, however, did not reveal the names of the candidates contesting the first phase of the polls. While Congress was supposed to contest along with PAGD, BJP too has announced its list of candidates. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

