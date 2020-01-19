Bihar Rebels? 3 Of Lalu's RJD Leaders Participate In CM Nitish's 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali'

Despite the continuous opposition to Nitish Kumar's human chain event from the RJD’s side, three leaders from the party participated in the 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' program organised by JD(U) on Sunday.

RJD MLAs Faraz Fatmi and Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, from the Keoti constituency in Darbhanga and Gaighat in Muzaffarpur, respectively, had informed the media that they will be taking part in the event that took place on Sunday. Also, RJD MLC Sanjay Prasad confirmed his participation.

Tej Pratap against 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali'

The event had earlier come under attack from the Opposition in the State, with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav stating, "So many trees were cut by Nitish Kumar for making highways and for the other so-called development works. Water is being wasted every day from the faulty taps in the government offices while the CM keeps talking about Jal, Jeevan and Hariyali."

"He is going to make the school children stand in this cold weather for the human chain, who will take responsibility if they fall sick?" Yadav told reporters on Saturday.

Read: 'Human chain will spread awareness about 'Jal, Jivan, Hariyali' among masses': JDU

Lalu Yadav coins a new term

RJD chief Lalu Yadav who is in jail had also criticised the Nitish government's campaign. Lalu, who is lodged in Ranchi jail and is serving multiple sentences in fodder scam cases, alleged that the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali drive has so far involved irregularities to the tune of Rs 24,500 crore in addition to crores which is likely to be “splurged” on the “nautanki” (farce) of the human chain slated for January 19.

Read: Bihar CM presides over human chain to raise awareness on his govt's efforts; oppn not impressed

The jailed leader, who was seen in public after a long time on Thursday when he appeared before a CBI court in Jharkhand’s capital town, offered his take on his Twitter handle which is operated by his family and associates. He coined a new term “chhal chheejan ghariyali” to describe his arch-rival's environment drive a slang whereby he apparently sought to assert that “Jal Jeevan Hariyali” was aimed at fooling the people by shedding crocodile tears about the environment.

Read: Tej Pratap up in arms over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's '16,000 km' pro-environment human chain

'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' program

The government of Bihar claimed that the human chain event organised on Sunday, January 19, was the longest one ever attempted. As per the govt, crores of people across Bihar participated in the event and the human chain covered all the district in the state. The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Rift in Mahagathbandhan: RJD and Cong MLAs support Nitish Kumar's Human Chain