Rift In Mahagathbandhan: RJD And Cong MLAs Support Nitish Kumar's Human Chain

With the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections merely eight months away, an internal rift within the RJD and Congress in Bihar has come to the fore. Going against their party diktat, three RJD MLAs along with one Congress MLA have supported the human chain organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar all across Bihar on 19th January in support of Jal Jeevan Hariyali and Prohibition of alcohol and against child marriage and Dowry.

RJD President Lalu Yadav has termed this initiative as "chal, Sheehan, gharial". Whereas RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has described Jal Jeevan Hariyali yojana as a loot yojana of Nitish Kumar.

Three RJD MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Maheshwar Yadav and Sanjay Prasad have supported Nitish Kumar's initiative and further took a jibe at Tajwashwi Yadav for opposing it.

"Jal Jeevan Hariyali is a great initiative by Nitish Kumar in view of climate change and global warming. Every political party decided to support it in the Vidhan Sabha meeting, but I fail to understand why is Tejashwi Yadav opposing it ."

RJD MLC Sanjay Prasad said that welcomed the initiative by Nitish Kumar and further requested Tejashwi Yadav to rise above party lines and participate in the human chain. Whereas RJD Mla Maheshwar Yadav said that "water table has gone down, we need to protect it. I will participate in the human chain."

Even Congress legislative party leader Sadanand Singh has supported the initiative of Nitish Kumar.

Human Chain by Nitish Kumar

On January 19, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with all political leaders of BJP, JDU, LJP will participate in the

human chain organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar all across Bihar, in support of Jal Jeevan Hariyali and Prohibition of alcohol and against child marriage and Dowry.

Approximately 4 crore people are expected to participate in the human chain, and the length of the human chain is targeted to be around 16,200 km. This will be the third such event in Bihar. The first human chain was formed in 2017 in favour of prohibition, spread across 11,285 km. The second human chain was against dowry and child marriage.

The human chain event will be covered by 15 helicopters across Bihar and Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar will be a part of the human Chain from Gandhi Maidan, Patna. Bihar CM travelled to all the 38 districts to make the common people aware about the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Scheme, through which the Bihar govt will be spending 24,500 crore Rupees over the next three years, on renovation of ponds, puddles, aahars, pynes, and plantation keeping in mind the climate change and depleting water table.

