Current 35 Pc Cap In SDRF For COVID-related Expenditure Not Sufficient: Punjab CM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, mentioned that the 35 percent cap levied on State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) is insufficient to battle the present Coronavirus situation in the nation.

His remarks came during a video conference organised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of some states to review the present situation of the pandemic.

"During a video conference of PM Narendra Modi with the CMs of some states to review COVID situation, Capt. Amarinder Singh said current cap of 35 per cent in State Disaster Relief Fund for Covid related expenditure, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) is insufficient to meet current requirements", said Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Amidst the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases and a revenue decline of 50 percent in the first financial quarter of the year, CM Singh also asked for a financial liberty package for states to fill in the collection gap caused by the pandemic, alongside flexibility on Covid-19 related terms on COVID related expenditure in the SDRF.

Further, the CM of Punjab had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the decision of the University Grants Commission(UGC) which was to mandatorily complete the exams of the exiting classes by September 30.

"Punjab, may not be in the right situation to conduct exams since cases then might be at their peak", said CM Singh.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal and final exams by Universities and other educational institutions. It had been suggested that exams could either be conducted in an online mode or offline mode.

Further, Singh had also demanded the assistance of the central government in order to create online schools, primarily for the economically backward children of classes 10 and 12.

"We need more funds in order to create an infrastructure that would be required for supporting online classes for children", added CM Singh.

The CMO also informed that as per the directions of the CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, the taxation department of Punjab Government has intensified its' efforts to check any kind of tax evasion and a penalty of Rs 4.12 Crores had been imposed on 310 out of 348 defaulters in the month of July.

