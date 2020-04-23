6-year-old Attacked, Eyes Gouged Out In Bhopal's Damoh; CM Shivraj Chouhan Assures Justice

In a shocking development, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, with both her eyes being gouged out and hands tied up. Local reports state that the child had been missing since Wednesday evening and was found on Thursday morning in critical condition. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was shifted to Jabalpur government hospital after receiving initial treatment in the local Bhopal hospital.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID tally soars 21393 with 4258 recovered, 681 deaths

6-year old attacked, eyes gouged out

Expressing pain at the horrific attack, CM Shivraj Chouhan has said that the attack was unfortunate. Taking cognizance of the incident, he assured that the attackers will be given the strictest punishment. Moreover, he added that the child will be given the best treatment.

दमोह ज़िले में एक मासूम बिटिया के साथ हुई दुष्कर्म की घटना शर्मनाक और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



मैंने घटना का संज्ञान लेकर अपराधी को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उस दरिंदे को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दी जाएगी!



बिटिया के समुचित इलाज में किसी भी प्रकार की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 23, 2020

COVID-19: India's recovery rate soars to 19.89%, ICMR says 'Have flattened the curve'

Kamal Nath lashes out at Shivraj

Attacking the Madhya Pradesh government, former CM Kamal Nath, slammed the government questioning how miscreants were emboldened during the lockdown. Terming the incident as 'horrific and inhuman', he asked how common people were forced to stay at home while miscreants were roaming freely during a stringent lockdown. Nath has time and again slammed the state government's lack of preparation to battle Coronavirus, as BJP was busy 'toppling the Congress government'.

मासूम बालिकाएँ भी सुरक्षित नहीं ?

दमोह की इस विभत्स घटना के आरोपियों को शीघ्र पकड़ा जाये , उन पर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्यवाही हो , सरकार मासूम बालिका का इलाज करवाये , परिवार की हरसंभव मदद हो , दोषी व लापरवाह ज़िम्मेदारों पर भी कड़ी कार्यवाही हो।

3/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 23, 2020

Madhya Pradesh cabinet to expand as state battles Coronavirus without Health minister

MP political crisis

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced, BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time. Chouhan said that his only goal was to stop coronavirus, inspite of hosting a public meeting where all BJP MLAs were seen celebrating, garlanding Chouhan, hugging him, feeding sweets and raising joined hands. BJP came back into power after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party along with 22 MLAs, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs.

Shivraj Chouhan orders probe into Bhopal COVID-19 spread as 90 state officials test +ve