'7 Point Governance For Tamil Nadu, No Alliance With Kazhagam Parties': Kamal Haasan

Asserting that there will be no alliances between his party and the AIADMK and DMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan addressing the media on Monday said that his plan of action for Tamil Nadu is to focus on the ‘Economic Revolution'.

Speaking at Kanchipuram, where he began the second round of the election campaigning, Kamal Haasan talked about the theme of his campaign, “Seeramaipom Thamizhagathai,” and said, "There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu).”

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are the main Kazhagam parties in the state. The others include: Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Kazhagam, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Dhiravida Thelugar Munnetra Kazhagam, Dalit Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Ilantamilar Munnani Kazhagam (ITMK), Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam, Kamarajar Adithanar Kazhagam, Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam.

Kamal Haasan's unveils his 7-point governance plan

The MNM chief talked about the mission of his party, which will be to focus on reaching the goal of Economic Revolution, he shared his 7-point governance and economic agenda which he wishes to bring to Tamil Nadu, which includes schemes like 'Green Channel Government', 'Online Homes', 'Providing Urban Opportunities in Rural Areas' (PUORA), 'Women enrichment' among others.

"We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said. Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme to the people."

"We will provide service to people's doorsteps. All houses will be digitally connected. All city infrastructure will be given to the village so that migration will not take place. Enterprise economy will be given focus so that small scale industries will be focussed," he said.

Explaining schemes, the press note MNM released talked about ‘Green-plus Revolution,’ a vision by the party to initiate the 'Green+ revolution', the next stage in green revolution wherein our farmers are transformed to agri-entrepreneurs. “The MNM Government will create world-class infrastructure and logistics facilities from the Village Panchayat onwards, that shall maintain the cold chain at static locations and during transport, to ensure freshness of food stocks, throughout the supply chain till the end consumer,” read the release.

Vocal about women empowerment, and promising Women homemakers to get paid for their work at home, the MNM Chief, said, “We are focused on Women Enrichment over women empowerment. Homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetized.”

Some of the key pointers from the press meet include Kamal's promises to the public if the party comes to power which is a computer and high-speed internet to every home (as common property resource). All official documents, transactions etc, to be easily made available to citizens from their home, citizens don't have to visit government offices, Statutory government documents & certificates to be sent to citizens even without applying, deploying AI & blockchain, Right to services to ensure time-bound delivery, funds, functions and functionaries to be decentralized to local bodies, World-class infrastructure, logistics and cold chain to transform farmers into agri-entrepreneurs, Green technology, industries, towns, village, cities and traffic management and take people below the poverty line to be taken to prosperity line.

