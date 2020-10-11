7 Tripura BJP MLAs In Delhi To Meet Party Chief Nadda; Wants CM Biplab Deb To Be Removed

In a new development, as many as seven BJP MLAs from Tripura are in Delhi to meet the national leadership of the party and to demand the ouster of CM Biplab Kumar Deb. The MLAs have reportedly termed Biplab Deb as 'dictatorial and unpopular.' The MLAs are led by Sudip Roy Barman, who has claimed that he is supported by at least nine MLAs in the house of 60 members in Tripura. Other MLAs who are in Delhi include Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma and Ram Prasad Pal.

It is pertinent to note that Sudip Roy Barman and Sushanta Choudhary joined BJP from Congress in 2017. As per report in a national newspaper, Choudhary has warned that Communists could return to power in what used to be their bastion if Biplab Deb is not removed from power. He reportedly also said that Deb is inexperienced and feels insecure about everyone. Adding to this, Barman has said that the form is government that Biplab Deb is running is dictatorial. He has claimed that from rickshaw puller to vegetable vendors to industrialists, everyone in the state resents him.

However, Central leadership of the BJP via sources have stated that Biplab Deb's government will remain intact. They also said that party issues will be solved within the party. Reportedly, sources also said general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh also met Barman.

Biplab Deb is known for making wired remarks

Earlier on Thursday, Biplab Kumar Deb said that the BJP government in the northeastern state would remain in power for the next three decades if 80 per cent houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda and his message. Deb, addressing the members of the BJP Mahila Morcha - the women's wing of the party, called upon the activists to spread the message of Swami Vivekananda and distribute his pictures to inspire the people of the state.

"I have seen, even in my village, people hanging pictures of communist leaders - Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong - in their drawing rooms. Could we not hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda? Our party will keep our ideologies and sanskars (values) - if 80 per cent of Tripura houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda, then this government will remain for another 30-35 years," Deb said on Wednesday.

