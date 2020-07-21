Biplab Deb Sorry For Abysmal 'brain-brawn' Comparison Of Punjab, Haryana & Bengal People

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday issued an apology after his remarks "Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known as very intelligent" sparked a controversy. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that his intention was not to hurt any section of the society.

'I am personally apologetic for my statements'

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Biplab Deb said, "I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have lived among them for a long time. Many of my friends come from these communities. If my statement has hurt anyone's feelings, I am personally apologetic for that."

अगरतला प्रेस क्लब में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में मैंने अपने पंजाबी और जाट भाइयों के बारे मे कुछ लोगों की सोच का जिक्र किया था। मेरी धारणा किसी भी समाज को ठेस पहुंचाने की नहीं थी।

मुझे पंजाबी और जाट दोनों ही समुदायों पर गर्व है। मैं खुद भी काफी समय तक इनके बीच रहा हूँ। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

"I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India," he said in another tweet.

देश के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में पंजाबी और जाट समुदाय के योगदान को मैं सदैव नमन करता हूं। और भारत को आगे बढ़ाने में इन दोनों समुदायों ने जो भूमिका निभाई है उसपर प्रश्न खड़ा करने की कभी मैं सोच भी नहीं सकता हूं। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

'They are less intelligent but are very healthy'

"Every community in India is known with a certain type and character," the BJP leader said while addressing a programme at Agartala Press Club on Sunday. A video clip of the Chief Minister's statement has gone viral on social media.

"For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity," Deb was heard saying in the clip. Whereas Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said.

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb said.

Congress slams Tripura CM

The Congress termed Deb's remarks "shameful and unfortunate". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Deb has insulted the "Sikh brothers" of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana.

शर्मनाक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण!



भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री, त्रिपुरा,बिप्लब देव ने पंजाब के सिख भाइयों व हरियाणा के जाट समाज को अपमानित कर उनका “दिमाग़ कम” बताया



ये भाजपा की औछी मानसिकता है।



खट्टरजी व दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्प क्यों हैं?

मोदी जी और नड्डाजी कहाँ हैं?

माफ़ी माँगे, कार्यवाही करें pic.twitter.com/whI8QOyKVk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

The Tripura Chief Minister had created controversies earlier also. In 2018, he said internet and satellite television existed in the time of the Mahabharata. He had questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as "Miss World" in 1997 and alleged that international beauty pageants were a farce. According to reports, in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb had also stated that civil engineers are better suited to serve in civil services than mechanical engineers.

