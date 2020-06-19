Aaditya Thackeray Prays For Strength To Jawans As Army Holds Firm Against China

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he prayed for more strength and resolve to jawans for their resolve to protect India amid the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena legislator from Mumbai said soldiers are protecting India, be it on the front with China or fighting Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Our soldiers are engaged in protecting our great nation, be it the unrest on the china front or be it purging terrorists in the valley. Everyday, a prayer for them in our hearts for more strength to them and their resolve to protect India — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 19, 2020

Shiv Sena target Centre over Galwan

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said it is "shocking" that a detailed account of the standoff in Galwan Valley has not been public and if it is true that the Chinese intruded into the Indian territory, then it is an attack on the country's sovereignty. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said in the last six years, there has been a "propaganda" that India has become strong under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"But in this period, Pakistan, Nepal, and now China have directly attacked us. We don't have good relations with our neighbours and it is surprising that claims are made by our politicians of winning the world," it said. "Pakistan's attitude is the same even after surgical strikes. China can't be trusted and is known for deception.

But, if Nepal also takes an anti-India stand, the position of our country is not good," the Marathi daily said. Nobody wants tension on the borders, specially in the present times, but should the sacrifices of 20 soldiers be allowed go waste? it asked, and said "if there is no retaliation, Modi's image will take a beating".

India-China faceoff

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. The Indian Army has confirmed that 20 soldiers have died as a result of the faceoff.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

