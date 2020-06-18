Salman Khan And Aaditya Thackeray Provide Safety Gear To 1800 Passengers For Their Journey

Actor Salman Khan and politician Aaditya Thackeray recently came forward and provided safety gear to 1800 passengers. These passengers were travelling from Thane to Uttarakhand. Read more:

Salman Khan and Aaditya Thackeray to donate safety gear

On June 16, 2020, the Dabangg actor along with Maharashtra Cabinet Minister went on to help over 1800 passengers who were travelling from Thane to Uttarakhand. They donated face shields, masks, sanitisers, and water bottles to the people who are doing inter-state travel during Unlock 1.0. Rahul Kanal's Foundation I♥U Mumbai was also a part of this event.

The youth politician took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of the same. Salman Khan and Rahul Kanal’s foundation have also previously worked for charity together. On June 15, 2019, Kanal and Khan were also seen at an event that was conducted for children. It was a special screening for children. Here is the photo that Rahul Kanal posted on his official Facebook handle:

Salman Khan has reportedly supported over 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry through his foundation Being Human. He has also recently launched a company called FRSH which has launched hand sanitisers and will soon be launching other, similar products. On the other hand, Aditya Thackeray took to his social media handle a few days ago and posted a set of photos that feature several ambulances.

In the caption, he wrote that they have started off with COVID ferry ambulances. He also said that they are donating these vehicles to the BMC. He wrote, “This evening I had the good fortune to start off with the deliveries of the Covid ferry ambulances that we are handing over to the @my_bmc with kind souls who have supported this initiative through CSR. This was done in the presence of CM @uddhavthackeray ji”.

Aaditya Thackeray went on to say, “The @zeecorporate is helping the city with 46 ambulances. 50 oxygen concentrators and supporting a field hospital. No thank yous can make up for their contribution to the city in such times”.

