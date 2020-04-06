The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

After Complaints Pour In About Podar Hospital, Aaditya Thackeray Steps In To Defuse Crisis

Politics

Responding to complaints about the Podar Hospital in Worli, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that action had been taken against the guilty person.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaditya

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday responded to people's complaints about the quarantine facility at the Podar Hospital located in the Worli constituency of Mumbai, from where he was elected in the 2019 Assembly elections. Acknowledging that action had been taken against the person responsible for the inconvenience caused to the patients, he revealed that more videos highlighting issues at the hospital had surfaced. According to Thackeray, he had personally spoken to the patients who had complained and apologised to them on behalf of the guilty person. Moreover, he gave his contact number to them for seeking any assistance in the future. 

Read: Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Declared 'containment Zone' After 30 Staff Test Covid Positive

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Confirmed Cases Cross 4000-mark; 109 Deaths Confirmed

Videos surface on Twitter

Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua had pinpointed videos on Twitter alleging that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was ignoring the plight of patients at the Podar Hospital. In the video, a female patient is allegedly seen cleaning the quarantine ward herself. She claimed that there was neither a presence of doctors nor was there any attempt to clean the place. Garbage is clearly visible in the video. Another video shows a woman literally pleading with the authorities to bring about some change in their pitiable condition. As per the last updated figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 690 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 42 people have recovered while 45 individuals have lost their lives. 

Read: BREAKING: This Is PM Modi's 5-point Appeal To BJP Cadre Amid India's Coronavirus Fight

Read: India's Coronavirus Testing Gets Big Boost: ICMR To Get 7 Lakh Rapid Antibody Testing Kits

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Congress
CONGRESS WELCOMES 30% SALARY CUT
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES