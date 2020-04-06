After Complaints Pour In About Podar Hospital, Aaditya Thackeray Steps In To Defuse Crisis

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday responded to people's complaints about the quarantine facility at the Podar Hospital located in the Worli constituency of Mumbai, from where he was elected in the 2019 Assembly elections. Acknowledging that action had been taken against the person responsible for the inconvenience caused to the patients, he revealed that more videos highlighting issues at the hospital had surfaced. According to Thackeray, he had personally spoken to the patients who had complained and apologised to them on behalf of the guilty person. Moreover, he gave his contact number to them for seeking any assistance in the future.

वरळी पोद्दार हॉस्पिटल मधून एक व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाला होता. काल जी गैरसोय झाली होती आणि त्यासाठी जी व्यक्ती जबाबदार होती, त्यांच्यावर कारवाई झाली आहे. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 6, 2020

ह्या लोकांना दुसरीकडे शिफ्ट करण्यात आले आहे. मला त्यांनी नवीन व्हिडिओज पाठवले आहेत. मी त्यांच्याशी स्वतः संपर्क साधून चूक केलेल्या व्यक्तीच्या वतीने माफी देखील मागितली. त्यांना भविष्यात कधी गरज भासल्यास संपर्क साधता यावा यासाठी मी त्यांना माझा संपर्क क्रमांक दिला आहे. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 6, 2020

Videos surface on Twitter

Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua had pinpointed videos on Twitter alleging that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was ignoring the plight of patients at the Podar Hospital. In the video, a female patient is allegedly seen cleaning the quarantine ward herself. She claimed that there was neither a presence of doctors nor was there any attempt to clean the place. Garbage is clearly visible in the video. Another video shows a woman literally pleading with the authorities to bring about some change in their pitiable condition. As per the last updated figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 690 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 42 people have recovered while 45 individuals have lost their lives.

See the truth from Poddar Hospital,Worli Mumbai ( @AUThackeray constituency)



No doctors, No facilities, No arrangements.#MahaAfzalAghadi CM is busy playing carrrom & being praised by paid tweets facilitated by PR Agency.



If this is position in Mumbai, imagine rural areas. pic.twitter.com/vx8CRxGoqI — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) April 6, 2020

