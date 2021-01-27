AAP Alleges 'Central Agencies Infiltrated Farm Agitation'; Demands Deep Sidhu's Arrest

In a big claim on Wednesday, AAP alleged that the Central government's agencies had infiltrated the farmers' agitation to perpetrate violence on Republic Day. Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that BJP had planted actor Deep Sidhu and other persons to insult the national flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday. According to him, this was an attempt to malign the stir against the farm laws and to distract people. To buttress his point, he showed photographs in which Sidhu is seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP MP Sunny Deol.

However, it is pertinent to note that Deol has distanced himself from Sidhu on multiple occasions. Moreover, Chadha questioned why the FIR has been filed against the farm leaders instead of the people responsible for the untoward incidents. He called for the immediate arrest of Deep Sidhu who has publicly owned up to his role in the unfurling of other flags from the ramparts of the Red Fort. On this occasion, the AAP MLA also rubbished BJP and Congress' claim that one of his party members is involved in the violence.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha remarked, "The evidence in the public domain is indicating that the Central government's agencies infiltrated this agitation. They planned this to malign the movement. The people of the Central agencies were involved in the insult meted out to the nation at the Red Fort."

He elaborated, "BJP and the Narendra Modi government is trying to distract people. They want that no one should talk about the farmers' genuine demand that the three farm laws should be repealed. The Delhi Police has registered cases against farm leaders who were neither present nor had anything to do with the violence. But, no action has been taken against those who insulted the country. Why has this person (Deep Sidhu) not been arrested yet?"

37 farm leaders named in FIR

While at least 300 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders and rioters have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 152, 186, 188, 269, 353, 332, 307, 395, 397, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Leaders such as Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Rakesh Tikait, Kavita Kurnguti, VM Singh, Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav and Avik Saha have been named in the FIR. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and BKU (Bhanu) have pulled out of the stir against the three farm laws.

