Two Farmer Unions Withdraw Protest, Condemn Republic Day Violence In Delhi

In a significant development on Wednesday, two of the farmers' unions namely the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) decided to withdraw their protest after the violence on Republic Day. While announcing its withdrawal from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha led protest, VM Singh, the convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan referred to BKU's Rakesh Tikait and said that he "cannot continue the protest with those people (BKU) whose direction is different". While addressing a press conference, VM Singh said that he had checked the routes with the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Republic Day tractor rally but Rakesh Tikait wanted routes that led to Red Fort.

"Everyone feels proud on Republic Day. The day before yesterday, we checked the routes again and again. We checked it with local SP too. It was said that Rakesh Tikait was wanting other routes that will go for Red Fort to the Republic Day parade. I spoke to Rakesh Tikait personally and asked him that we will go together at 11.00 AM (on Jan 26), however, when we reached at 10.00 AM, we got to know that they had already left," VM Singh said at the press conference while apprising about the incidents ahead of tractor rally.

Correction: I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan* are withdrawing from the protest: VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee pic.twitter.com/kXC70UvRWZ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

This is the decision of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & not of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & all office bearers: VM Singh, National Convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan pic.twitter.com/dTtW45ZMXL — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Speaking further, Singh said that the BKU was running on its own yet the All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee was supporting them unconditionally.

"You (BKU) were not raising our demands yet we were supporting you unconditionally. Rakesh Tikait went to 5-6 meetings but he never raised questions about UP's farmers," VM Singh said. He said that the agitation will continue "but not like this." "This format is not acceptable," VM Singh added.

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) said he too is withdrawing from the protest and is pained to see the violence in Delhi. Speaking with ANI, he said, "I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and I am ending our 58-day protest."

Chaos on Republic Day

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 300 personnel of the police force have been injured after being attacked by protesting farmers on January 26. According to sources, Crime Branch and Special Cell both are looking into the matter and an SIT has been formed to investigate the violence.

VM Sigh has been booked by Delhi Police along with other farmers' leaders including the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha, while 200 protestors have been arrested in connection with the violence.

