'Bharatiya Zalim Party' - AAP's Bhagwant Mann Coins New Name For BJP Over Anurag Thakur

Political name-calling remains the norm in the Delhi Assembly poll campaigns as opposition BJP and ruling Aam Aadmi Party trade barbs on each other. In the recent episode, AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann has coined a new name for the BJP – 'Bharatiya Zalim (oppressor) Party'.

Taking a jibe at Union Minister Anurag Thakur's chant of shooting dead traitors during a poll campaign, Bhagwant Mann wrote on Twitter: "BJP ministers in Delhi are raising slogans to shoot. Looks like BJP is thinking of renaming the party as Bharatiya Zalim Party."

दिल्ली में भाजपा के मंत्री गोली मारने के नारे लगा रहे हैं.. लगता है BJP पार्टी का नाम "भारतीय जालिम पार्टी" रखने के बारे में सोच रही है... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 29, 2020

Targets ex-BJP minister

In another tweet, Mann pointed to former Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde addressing a public meeting and took an aim at the BJP over the education system in the two states. "This is former Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde who closed 1,300 government schools in Maharashtra during his tenure. Now he will campaign for BJP about education in Delhi," the AAP Punjab unit chief wrote in Hindi.

ये महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री विनोद तावड़े हैं

जिन्होंने अपने कार्यकाल में महाराष्ट्र के 1300 सरकारी स्कूल बंद कर दिए अब

दिल्ली में शिक्षा के बारे में भाजपा के लिए चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे... pic.twitter.com/ghhx3PPp8b — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 29, 2020

Be it Ekta Vihar, South Avenue, R K Puran or Safdarjung, interactions with the locals prove that they have immense faith in BJP’s developmental roadmap for Delhi and they stand my the visionary leadership of our PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/PLVJeSk8py — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) January 28, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

