Delhi Polls: Gambhir Debunks AAP's Education Claims, Questions Sisodia's Designation

Delhi Assembly Elections

Gautam Gambhir gave another blow to Manish Sisodia asking if he was a 'Liquor Mafia or Education Minister' citing number of liquor shops opened in five years.

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gautam

The BJP-AAP fight ahead of Delhi Assembly elections intensified after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's dig at Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia asking if he was a 'Liquor Mafia or Education Minister' citing the number of liquor shops opened during the AAP government's tenure. 

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on Tuesday and slammed Manish Sisodia over AAP government's claim of bringing an "education revolution" in the national capital while stating that only one new school was opened in Delhi in the last five years, compared to 100 new liquor shops opened by the government. 

Tiff over "Education Revolution"

Gautam Gambhir's statement came after Manish Sisodia countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah's video "exposing the lies on improving school education in Delhi," saying that the school captured in the video had been shut for the past three months and was moved in the nearby establishment. 

In response to Kejriwal's invitation to visit the schools of Delhi to see the improved quality of education, the Home Minister on Tuesday had shared a video on Twitter displaying the poor infrastructure in the schools of Delhi. Amit Shah alleged that his government's claims of an "education revolution" were "exposed" after a visit to government-run schools in the city. 

Published:
COMMENT
