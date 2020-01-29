Delhi Polls: Gambhir Debunks AAP's Education Claims, Questions Sisodia's Designation

The BJP-AAP fight ahead of Delhi Assembly elections intensified after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's dig at Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia asking if he was a 'Liquor Mafia or Education Minister' citing the number of liquor shops opened during the AAP government's tenure.

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter on Tuesday and slammed Manish Sisodia over AAP government's claim of bringing an "education revolution" in the national capital while stating that only one new school was opened in Delhi in the last five years, compared to 100 new liquor shops opened by the government.

READ | Manish Sisodia Responds To Hans Raj's 'no Desk' Claim, Says BJP MP Visited Community Hall

So “Mr. Education” is saying that this school became a wreck in 3 months? For 5 yrs it was a model school & right before elections it was shut down!



This is the same man who opened 100 liquor shops in 5 years but only 1 new school as per RTI



Edu Min or a Liquor Mafia? https://t.co/3mJmYfLPqA pic.twitter.com/UZ5KnlbeqS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 28, 2020

READ | 'Kejriwal & Sisodia Stunned,' Says BJP As Amit Shah Takes Up 'visit Delhi Schools' Invite

Tiff over "Education Revolution"

Gautam Gambhir's statement came after Manish Sisodia countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah's video "exposing the lies on improving school education in Delhi," saying that the school captured in the video had been shut for the past three months and was moved in the nearby establishment.

READ | Manish Sisodia's 'clean Water Theory' Inspires Hilarious #ScientistSisodia Memes

In response to Kejriwal's invitation to visit the schools of Delhi to see the improved quality of education, the Home Minister on Tuesday had shared a video on Twitter displaying the poor infrastructure in the schools of Delhi. Amit Shah alleged that his government's claims of an "education revolution" were "exposed" after a visit to government-run schools in the city.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

READ | Delhi Election: AAP Takes On 'Amit Shah's BJP' Over Kejriwal Govt's 'education' Model