'AAP Did In 5 Years What BJP Couldn't In 25 Years': Kejriwal Slams BJP During Surat Rally

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public rally on Friday after his party won 27 seats in Surat in the Civic Body elections. Ecstatic with the surprising performance of his party, AAP supremo urged the people associated with other parties to join AAP. Launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Kejriwal claimed that his government in Delhi did in five years what the BJP government couldn't do in 25 years.

"25 years is not a short time. But today children of Gujarat want to ask, how many people did you give jobs to in the last 25 years," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal had won the Delhi mandate with affordable electricity and better schools as some of the poll promises. Banking on the issue of electricity, Kejriwal claimed that electricity is expensive in Gujarat and that farmers in the state get electricity only for 8 hours while some get it at night.

"Why is electricity most expensive in Gujarat? People are asking this. People have given their love to BJP. But they have been betrayed. Farmers get only 8 hours of electricity in their villages. Some get electricity at night. Shame on such a government who couldn't meet the basic requirements of people in 25 years," Kejriwal said.

Calling his achievement in the national capital "an eighth wonder of the world", Kejriwal said Delhi gets 24 hours uninterrupted electricity for free. "When we took over the office, the electricity was available only for 5 hours," he claimed.

Speaking on the situation of schools in Gujarat, Kejriwal claimed that the government schools and hospitals in Gujarat were in shambles.

"People want to know why government schools are bellow mediocre. Why are the government hospitals in shambles? The things they couldn't do in 25 years, we have done it in 5 years (in Delhi)", Kejriwal asked.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal participated in a roadshow to celebrate his party's electoral success. Elated over the party's success in the Surat municipal polls, CM Kejriwal on Thursday had said that the AAP is the only party that is challenging the BJP in the country.

Gujarat Municipal elections

Although the AAP has managed to make major inroads by winning 27 seats in Surat, the BJP has dominated Surat by winning 93 seats. The Congress, which had won 36 seats in the Surat civic body the last time, was reduced to a zero, giving a majority of its chunk to AAP. AAP had fielded 470 candidates in the civic body polls and couldn't open its account in other municipal corporations apart from Surat. The BJP, however, won the elections with a landslide victory in all six municipal corporations despite being in power for over 25 years in the state. BJP vastly improved its performance by winning 483 out of the total 576 seats across the 6 civic bodies as compared to the previous election where it bagged 389 seats. Congress on the other hand was reduced to 55 seats from its previous performance of 176 wins in the previous municipal elections.

