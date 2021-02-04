AAP Files Case Against BJP's Sambit Patra's Alleged 'manipulative Media'; Punjab CM Next?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police against BJP spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the complaint, AAP demanded action against Patra under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said it has received the complaint and is examining it. The video Patra posted has been labelled as "manipulative media" by Twitter.

AAP files complaint against BJP & Sambit Patra

In the complaint, AAP alleges that on January 30, Patra posted a video on his Twitter account which shows Kejriwal "speaking in support of, and extolling the virtues" of the farm laws. However, the ruling party in Delhi has been extending support to the farmers' agitation against the three agri laws. There was no immediate reaction available from Patra or the BJP.

'..but also felt sad for BJP'

Last week, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lashed out at BJP and said that the viral video of Arvind Kejriwal promoting farm laws is doctored. While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Yesterday BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal Ji stating benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it, but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post a distorted video clip of Arvind Ji to establish the credibility of the laws." Sisodia further targeted the Centre and said that it has lost its credibility.

"Today, not only BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal Ji," he added.

READ | 'Doctored video': Sisodia slams Sambit Patra's clip of Delhi CM Kejriwal backing farm laws

READ | Centre puts Twitter in place for non-compliance against instigating handles; issues notice

AAP threatens to take legal action against Punjab CM

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused Kejriwal of supporting the Centre's three farm laws, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP. The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, threatened to initiate legal action against Amarinder Singh and his media adviser for allegedly sharing a doctored and malicious video of Kejriwal on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter by CM's media adviser Raveen Thukral, Kejriwal is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre. Singh said the people of Punjab should not expect anything better from "a party whose chief was on record touting the farm laws as the most revolutionary step in the agriculture sector in 70 years".

"The act of the walk-out had not only shown the party in its true colours but also bared their lie on Arvind Kejriwal's video, which showed the Delhi CM narrating the benefits of the Farm Laws in a media interview," alleged Singh in a statement. AAP leaders on Tuesday had walked out of the all-party meeting over their demand for deployment of Punjab Police personnel to protect farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Refuting AAP's claim of the video being doctored, Singh said, given their track record of repeated U-turns on the issue, it was amply clear where the party's sympathies lie on this issue. "How can one believe them after their continued theatrics over the farm laws and the farmers' agitation, including their walk-out from yesterday's meeting," he asked, pointing out that this was not the first time that the AAP had shown its double standards on the issue.

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha slammed the Punjab CM over the video.

This is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics 4 political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologize, I’ll take legal action against him https://t.co/Re46dOCkOh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2021

Such double standards @ArvindKejriwal ji! All @capt_amarinder said was he doesn’t believe @AamAadmiParty’s claim it’s a doctored video, unlike your party which actually used a doctored video to make false accusations against him. So who’s resorting to dirty politics for survival? https://t.co/mVll8IEQPE pic.twitter.com/V209qrG9hg — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) February 3, 2021

READ | Greta Thunberg deleted this document from her Twitter after Republic exposed her

READ | Arnab Goswami: Don't need Rihanna, Greta or Lilly Singh telling us how to run our country

(With agency inputs)