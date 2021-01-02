AAP 'helps' Protesting Farmers To Send Defamation Notices To BJP Netas For Smear-campaign

Further politicising the farmers' protest, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday, has 'helped' three farmers send defamation notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel & BJP's Ram Madhav for a 'pre-meditated smear campaign to discredit the protest'. Naming the three farmers - Ramneek Randhawa, Kuldeep Dhaliwal, and Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, Chadha touted that AAP had 'kept its promise' by providing legal aid to farmers. AAP has already offered food, water, medical supplies, and free-wifi to the protesting farmers on Delhi's Singh borders, claiming that 'AAP is the only party with farmers', often lashing at BJP and Congress.

AAP 'helps' farmers by sending defamation notices to BJP netas

AAP vowed to extend legal aid to farmers who wish to take legal recourse against pre-meditated smear campaign by BJP to discredit Farmers Protest.

As promised, AAP helps farmers send Defamation notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel & BJP's Ram Madhav. pic.twitter.com/RGw59h8wVK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 2, 2021

7th round Centre-Farmer talks

In a major breakthrough on Wednesday, Centre agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Moreover, sources reported that the government has told farmers that the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws. While farmers have still stuck to the total repeal of the Farm Laws, Centre has maintained that the laws will not be repealed but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. The next round of talks is scheduled on January 4, 2021, as protests continue for the 37th consecutive day.

AAP and Farm Bills

AAP had voted against the Farm Bills in the Parliament with MP Sanjay Singh storming the well and manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well - resulting in his suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session. AAP had also held a day-long fast in solidarity with the farmers' protest, with CM Arvind Kejriwal slamming statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation. Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly, before passing a resolution against the farm laws. BJP has pointed out that the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President's assent and Congress has blamed the AAP government of politicising the protests due to the 2022 Punjab elections.

