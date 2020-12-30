BKU's Rakesh Tikait Claims 'Centre Won't Implement Electricity Bill & Air Quality Bill'

After the 7th round of talks between 40 farm unions and the Centre on Wednesday, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the Centre has agreed not to impose the 'Electricity Amendment Bill 2020' and "Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Surrounding Areas", as demanded by the farmers. Sources had earlier reported that the government has told farmers that the demands and issues related to the three agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee, while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws. But sources also report that the Centre has maintained that the laws will not be repealed, but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. Amid the talks, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their food during the lunch break, in a friendly gesture to the farmers.

BKU: 'Centre agreed to not implement Bills'

सरकार प्रदूषण अध्यादेश व प्रस्तावित बिजली बिल को लागू न करने पर तैयार pic.twitter.com/huswHKfQz6 — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) December 30, 2020

What had the farmers demanded?

What had the farmers demanded?

Procedure to be followed for repealing the three Central Agricultural Laws

Procedure and provision for legal guarantee of profitable MSP suggested by National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities

Repeal the "Commission Ordinance for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Surrounding Areas" to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance

Necessary changes in the draft 'Electricity Amendment Bill 2020' to protect the interests of farmers

The Centre retorted stating that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The farmers had planned a tractor rally on Wednesday, but have postponed it as talks have been scheduled with the Centre. Moreover, Centre and state government have warned farmers of strict action after 1500 telecom towers were damaged by certain farmers - in a protest against industrialists.

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

