AAP Invokes 'Black Panther' To Flaunt Its Free Electricity Scheme, Netizens React

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February, the Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter account on Saturday invoked Wakandan King T'Challa a.k.a Black Panther to flaunt its free amenities. Posing a question 'How much do you pay for your electricity and water ?', the post quoted the Black Panther's dialogue 'We don't do that here!'. CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced free electricity and water supply in August as part of his slew of freebies ahead of the elections.

AAP invokes Black Panther

How much do you pay for your electricity and water ?



Delhiites : pic.twitter.com/VS8CI6QNLs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 4, 2020

Netizens have loved the wit:

Kejriwal's announcement on free electricity

In August, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all'. Kejriwal said that households consuming 200 units or less power will now get a Zero Bill every month. However, if a household will use more than 200 units, then existing rates of electricity will apply, he added. Apart from electricity, water, the Kejriwal government has announced free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women and free pilgrimage for senior citizens.

Kejriwal ropes in Prashant Kishor

Incidentally, on December 14, poll strategist Prashant Kishor teamed up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his re-election campaign in 2020. Kishor, who is also JD(U) national vice-president will help Kejriwal to win against the BJP in the state polls in 2020. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 has nominated Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as its CM candidate, in a bid to rule at Centre and the national capital. During the Punjab Assembly polls in 2017, Kishor had directly faced off Kejriwal as he was helping AAP's opponent Congress.

