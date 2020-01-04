Delhi CM Kejriwal Says Full Statehood Will Be Part Of AAP's Poll Manifesto

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that full statehood for Delhi will be a part of his party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election. He added that the AAP and the party will keep fighting for it. Full statehood for Delhi was the main poll plank of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections last year. However, it failed to impress the people of Delhi and AAP candidates lost on all seven seats in the city.

Addressing the fifth Town Hall meeting, Kejriwal said full statehood is the only promise the party was not able to fulfil. "Full statehood for Delhi will be part of the AAP's election manifesto and the party will keep fighting for it," he asserted. The AAP is expected to release its manifesto between January 15 to 20, Kejriwal had said earlier.

Even as Arvind Kejriwal's party has been insisting on the full statehood status for the national capital, the demand is not new.

There has been a long drawn tussle between AAP and the lieutenant governor (L-G), keeping the issue of full statehood in talks during the five years of Arvind Kejriwal government. The party, after winning the 2015 election, released a draft bill on full statehood — The State of Delhi Bill, 2016, sought to bring land, police, civic bodies and bureaucracy under jurisdiction of the elected government. “The Governor will act on the aid and advise of the Council of Ministers, as provided in Article 163 of the Constitution,” stated the Bill.

BJP demanded the same

As early as in 2013, the BJP reiterated the promise of full statehood. BJP leader Vijay Goel not only endorsed the demand in the national executive meet of his party in Goa in 2013, but Delhi's CM candidate Harsh Vardhan in 2013 polls promised the same. Moreover, BJP’s Delhi-specific manifesto for the 2014 general elections mentioned about the full statehood. However, the party did not mention it in the 2015 state polls. Additionally, the BJP also tabled a bill called the State of Delhi Bill, 2003, in Lok Sabha when it was in power.

Congress' stance on statehood

Despite being in power for the longest of times, Congress did not endorse the statehood demand officially. Late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit had towards the end of her tenure said that Delhi would have witnessed better development, had it been a full state. It was then that the party in its 2015 manifesto, included the demand for statehood. “Delhi will become a full-fledged state; its residents will have cheap electricity and better security. Full statehood is essential for effective governance without any shackles,” the party said.

