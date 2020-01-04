Arvind Kejriwal: 'Education Should Be Part Of Politics, But It Shouldn't Be Politicised'

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has slammed BJP for trying to stop the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) in Delhi government schools and said that education should be a part of politics but one shouldn't try to politicise the education system.

Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for those who provide a good education system and not to those who try to create divisions among the people on the basis of religion.

'Not the first such meeting'

Speaking about BJP's criticism over the mega PTM and its timing as Delhi is to go to polls in a few weeks, Kejriwal said that the mega PTM was not the first such meeting and several such meetings have been held before.

The mega PTM in Delhi government schools was launched in July 2016 after the Kejriwal-led party came to power in Delhi in 2015. The AAP government opined that the PTA was a concept only in private schools earlier but now such meetings in government schools have significantly enhanced parent-teacher interaction and partnership in children's education.

Stating that the PTM is crucial for students' growth, the Delhi CM added that it was just on paper in government schools. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also a part of the mega PTM.

As Delhi is set to enter the election season, the ruling AAP had roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to ensure his re-election for the next term. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party which had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections, has now reiterated its confidence and aims to win by a greater margin in the upcoming elections as compared to the last one. The fight for the 70 seat assembly is majorly between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998. AAP leader Raghav Chaddha had earlier claimed that Congress is immaterial and finished in Delhi's politics.

