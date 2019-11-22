AAP Minister Stokes Controversy, Says 'Lord Krishna & Ram Have no Historical Proof'

Stoking a major religious controversy, AAP leader and Delhi's Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, on Thursday, has stated that Lord Krishna, Ram have no historical proof, while commenting on Swami Ramdev Baba's tweet. He stated that Lord Krishna and Ram found no mention in history textbooks, only in mythology. He added that as Periyar's ideology was found in history texts, it was based on reason and authenticity. He has now deleted the tweet.

Ramdev Baba defends Periyar statement:

Previously in a tweet, Yoga guru Ramdev Baba had stated that anyone who respected one's ancestors Lord Ram and Lord Krishna they will defend them. Citing leaders like Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and others, he said that he respected them a lot. But as renowned socialist and 'Father of the Dravidian movement' Periyar's ideologies were against mythology, he stated that he felt the need to defend them.

DMK condemns Baba Ramdev's Periyar

Ramdev Baba's statements on Periyar had also gotten a sharp reply from DMK chief M K Stalin, who has coem out in defence of the DMK's founding father. He condemned the attack and stated that he will defend Dravidian ideology against such forces. Ramdev Baba has since then clarified that he has not insulted major Dalit leader B R Ambedkar and respects him.

“I strongly condemn this targeted attack on Periyar and our ideology by right-wing forces. The DMK will defend the Dravidian ideology against all such oppressive forces,” Stalin said in a tweet.

Who is Periyar?

Known as the 'Father of the Dravidian movement', Periyar E. V. Ramasamy was an Indian social activist and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam. Striving for equality in society, he worked against Brahminical dominance, caste prevalence and women oppression in Tamil Nadu. After initially being in Congress, he split to found the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1944. The party later split with one group led by C. N. Annadurai forming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1949 and the other the AIADMK - founded by M. G. Ramachandran in 1972 breaking away from DMK itself.

