Delhi: AAP MLAs Stage 'Dharna' Outside LG's Residence, To Discuss Law & Order Situation

Politics

AAP MLAs have staged a 'Dharna' outside Delhi LG's residence at Raj Niwas, while waiting to meet and discuss the current law and order situation in Delhi

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjeev Jha

Amid the escalating tension in the national capital, several AAP leaders have staged a 'Dharna' outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence at Raj Niwas, while waiting to meet him to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leaders - Sanjeev Jha and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai have been waiting outside the LG's residence for over an hour now. However, he still has not met them yet.

 

Gopal Rai's statement

Taking to Twitter, while outside the LG's residence, Rai said that the situation is becoming tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

Read: Delhi violence: CPIM chief Sitaram Yechury wonders 'Where's PM, HM?' while capital burns

Delhi LG instructs police

Earlier in the day as violence engulfed areas of the national capital, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order in North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore the law and order situation.

Read: Delhi violence an 'Orchestrated conspiracy with one eye on Trump's visit': Mos Home Reddy

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

Read: Violence-hit northeast Delhi schools to remain shut on Tuesday, declares dy CM Sisodia

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Read: Harsh Vardhan condemns Delhi violence, prays for 'peace' for martyred constable

Published:
