Delhi: AAP MLAs Stage 'Dharna' Outside LG's Residence, To Discuss Law & Order Situation

Amid the escalating tension in the national capital, several AAP leaders have staged a 'Dharna' outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence at Raj Niwas, while waiting to meet him to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leaders - Sanjeev Jha and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai have been waiting outside the LG's residence for over an hour now. However, he still has not met them yet.

दिल्ली की बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था पर बात करने पहुँचे AAP विधायकों से अब तक नहीं मिले LG, AAP के तमाम विधायक राजनिवास के सामने धरने पर बैठे। pic.twitter.com/VIV2GSq7LO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 24, 2020

AAP Ministers @AapKaGopalRai, @ImranHussaain along with MLAs @dilipkpandey @Sanjeev_aap @akhilesht84 and @KhanAmanatullah waiting outside LG's residence.



Its been more than 1 hour, AAP Leaders are still waiting to meet the Lt Governor on the deteriorating law & order of Delhi pic.twitter.com/VPjobsSwGT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 24, 2020

Gopal Rai's statement

Taking to Twitter, while outside the LG's residence, Rai said that the situation is becoming tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

Delhi LG instructs police

Earlier in the day as violence engulfed areas of the national capital, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order in North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore the law and order situation.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

