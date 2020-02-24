Delhi Violence: CPIM Chief Sitaram Yechury Wonders 'Where's PM, HM?' While Capital Burns

Even as escalating tensions in northeast Delhi turn deadly, claiming two lives including a head police constable, politics have heated up over the recent outpour of violence. Opposition parties have trained guns on the ruling BJP over the unrest while the BJP smelled an "orchestrated conspiracy" by such parties aimed to "tarnish India's image" while US President Donald Trump pays a state visit here.

Delhi Police's Head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. It was reported that a civilian died due to bullet injuries during clashes over the CAA after succumbing to excessive bleeding.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to train guns at PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that while the situation in Delhi remains tense, the duo is "missing". "Incompetence or complicity?" asks Yechury.

As the situation in national capital remains tense, where are the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister? Both are missing. Incompetence or complicity? https://t.co/GtdeninPu4 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 24, 2020

Hate speech by BJP responsible

The Left leader went on to lash out at senior BJP leaders and ministers for "hate speech". He held that provocative remarks like "goli maaron (shoot them)" are responsible for the breakdown in law and order in the national capital.

The hate speeches by union ministers, MPs and top ruling party leaders in Delhi inciting hate and violence in a call to arms - “Goli Maaron...” - are responsible for the collapse in law and order that we see today. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 24, 2020

Congress corners BJP

Soon after violent clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi, the Congress slammed the Delhi Police under Union Home Ministry as it stated that the Ministry has failed to control law and order in the national capital. In a tweet on Monday, the Congress also accused BJP leaders of giving hate speeches and threats while no action is being taken against them.

"Delhi Police, under Home Ministry, has completely failed to control law & order. BJP leaders have been openly giving hate speech & threats but no action is being taken. Such comments can only be made with complicity of senior party leaders & the police," Congress tweeted from its official handle.

BJP smells conspiracy

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy labelled the recent unrest in the national capital over the CAA as "orchestrated conspiracy", aimed at tarnishing India's image while the US President is here on a visit.

"Violence in North-East Delhi is an orchestrated conspiracy with an eye on US President 's visit to India. It is aimed to destroy the country's image on the world stage. I condemn it," Reddy said. He also trained guns at opposition parties who oppose CAA, questioning Congress and other parties over the responsibility for the "martyred" constable.

