Violence-hit Northeast Delhi Schools To Remain Shut On Tuesday, Declares Dy CM Sisodia

Schools in northeast Delhi will remain on Tuesday and internal examinations stay cancelled, announced Delhi Deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia. This comes amid simmering tensions in the area following violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. One head constable and a civilian were killed in the clashes while dozens are admitted in hospitals for serious injuries.

In a tweet on Monday, Sisodia said that he has discussed the matter with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal about the postponement of board exams. "There will be no internal examinations in schools tomorrow and all government and private schools will be closed in violence-affected North East district of Delhi. I have asked for the postponement of tomorrow's board exams in this district while talking to HRD Minister @DrRPNishank "

दिल्ली में हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थईस्ट ज़िले में कल स्कूलों की गृह परीक्षाएँ नहीं होंगी और सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सम्बंध में मैंने HRD Minister @DrRPNishank जी से बात की है कि इस ज़िले में कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा भी स्थगित कर दी जाए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

READ | Delhi Violence An 'Orchestrated Conspiracy With One Eye On Trump's Visit': Mos Home Reddy

READ | MHA States 'situation Under Control' After Constable Dies In Violence In North-east Delhi

Violence grips national capital

In a massive escalation of tension in the area, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. A head constable was killed in the clashes that broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups after tension escalated in northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon. A deputy commissioner of police injured in the clash has been hospitalised. A petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

(PTI photo)

READ | Gautam Gambhir Mourns Death Of Delhi Cop, Calls For Strict Action Against Culprits

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Constable & Civilian Killed; Dozens Injured As Capital Burns